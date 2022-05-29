Man accused of placing neo-Nazi sticker at immigrant center

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a suburban Portland, Oregon, man was arraigned in court for allegedly placing a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi sticker outside of an immigrant community center in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said Friday Jarl Rockhill is accused of committing a bias crime and criminal mischief. Rockhill allegedly placed the sticker on a fence at the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization April 23. Police say the red sticker depicted a male holding its arm in a “Heil Hitler” pose, with the word “pure” written above the figure’s head. The Portland Police Bureau used video surveillance footage to identify Rockhill. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.