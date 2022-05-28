Progressive ousts Biden-backed Schrader in Oregon primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader has lost the Democratic primary in Oregon to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The vote count in the state’s 5th Congressional District was significantly delayed by ballots with blurry bar codes in Oregon’s third-largest county that were rejected by vote-counting machines. McLeod-Skinner had the backing of the local Democratic parties in all four counties covered by the redrawn Congressional district, which now includes the fast-growing city of Bend. She urged stronger action on climate change and portrayed Schrader as too conservative and beholden to pharmaceutical companies. McLeod-Skinner will face Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November.