Oregon ballot fiasco highlights ‘invisible’ election chiefs

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers $100,000. Opponents have repeatedly tried to unseat Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall following elections errors in 2004, 2010 and 2011 and a state vote-tampering investigation in 2012. Hall was first elected in 2002. She makes $112,600 a year in the nonpartisan position and is running for a sixth four-year term in November in the suburban county south of Portland.