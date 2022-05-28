Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers. He says the commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision.” He says as many as 19 officers were in the hallway by the time agents went into the room.