Mariners hammer Verlander for 4 HRs in 6-1 win over Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Julio Rodríguez hit the first of Seattle’s four home runs off Houston ace Justin Verlander, and the Mariners thumped the Astros 6-1. Rodríguez, Kyle Lewis, Ty France and Taylor Trammell all went deep off Verlander, tying his career-high for most homers allowed in a start. Verlander entered the game with seven earned runs allowed in 51 2/3 innings this season and gave up six to the Mariners, all via the long ball. Seattle’s 10 hits were the most allowed by Verlander since April 15, 2017 when he still pitched for Detroit. Seattle’s Chris Flexen allowed one run and seven hits over seven innings and six strikeouts.