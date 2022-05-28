Heat force Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are still waiting to find out who their opponent will be in the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat have forced a deciding Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals by holding off the Celtics, 111-103 in Boston. Jimmy Butler delivered 26 of his game-high 47 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds and eight assists, allowing Miami to shake off back-to-back losses. Kyle Lowry chipped in 18 points and 10 assists after going scoreless in Game 5. Lowry had five points in an 11-2 run that erased Boston’s 97-94 lead. Game 7 will be tomorrow night in Miami.