Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the Washington trial of a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who’s charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe. A prosecutor told jurors Friday that lawyer Michael Sussmann hid his partisan interests from the FBI as he pushed “pure opposition research” related to Donald Trump and Russia in the weeks before the election. But Sussmann’s legal team denies he lied. And his team says the alleged false statement doesn’t matter anyway because Sussmann was presenting national security information that the FBI would have looked into, no matter the source.