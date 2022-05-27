The Dalles Dam Visitor Center reopens for summer season

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Dalles Dam Visitor Center reopened to the public May 27. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, through the end of August.

Adjacent to the visitor center is Seufert Park. It’s a perfect location to picnic, enjoy scenic views of Mount Hood, visit the historic Seufert rose garden, and access the eastern portion of The Dalles Riverfront trail.

Public tours will not be offered this year.

Have questions? Call ahead at 541-506-8475.

To learn more about U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation opportunities, visit: https://www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/.