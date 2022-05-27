Texas shooter sent warning signs, messages, mostly too late

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — State police say the suspect in the Texas shooting had no criminal record or known mental illness that could have signaled he was capable of gunning down 19 children and two adults. But there were warning signs. The shooting was presaged by scattered, often cryptic warnings that disturbed classmates and neighbors. Salvador Ramos lashed out on social media, posting of trouble with his mother and photographs of his newly acquired rifles. And there were outbursts and fights with classmates, as well as online exchanges with teenage strangers thousands of miles away, hinting at a desire to hurt and kill.