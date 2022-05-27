Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing the West to lift sanctions over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italy’s prime minister that Russia would help with grain exports if sanctions are lifted. Britain accused Moscow of trying to hold the world ransom and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Meanwhile, Russia made incremental advances as fighting continued in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Separately, two Russian soldiers pleaded guilty to shelling civilian infrastructure during the war, which is now in its fourth month.