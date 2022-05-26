‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept all the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One girl sensed something was wrong and wanted to skip school. On Wednesday, stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 grade schoolers — described by the school district superintendent as “precious individuals” — and their teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Superintendent Hal Harrell says it was obvious by “their angelic smiles that they were loved.”