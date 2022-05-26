Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The retired police officer killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting has been posthumously awarded the city police department’s medal of honor and promoted to lieutenant. The honors were announced Wednesday as Aaron Salter and another shooting victim, Pearl Young, were laid to rest and as the country processes a newer massacre at a Texas school. Salter was working security and fired multiple times at the gunman who attacked the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. The 77-year-old Young is being remembered as a great-grandmother, Sunday school teacher at her church, a longtime volunteer in its soup kitchen, and a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.