Celtics top Heat for 3-2 lead

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are a win away from their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010.

The Celtics are up three games to two in the Eastern Conference finals following a 93-80 win over the Heat in Miami. The Celtics took control by outscoring the Heat, 32-16 in the third quarter, then opened the final period on a 14-2 run to go ahead by 23.

Jaylen Brown had a game-high 25 points and Jayson Tatum just missed a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Bam Adebayo had a team-best 18 points for Miami, which shot a miserable 32% from the field and missed 38 of its 45 3-point attempts.

The Heat were without Tyler Herro (HEE’-roh) again on Wednesday because of a strained groin that forced him to sit out Game 5.

Game 6 is Friday in Boston.