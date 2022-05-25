Goldendale Girls Tennis Team takes District Title

Story submitted by Rob Wing

Last weekend’s Girls EWAC 2B district tournament in Connell. The Goldendale Team consisting of Seniors Taylor Beam and Lizzy Hedges; Junior Gwen Gilliam; and Sophomore Jeslyn Berry helped the Goldendale High School Girls Tennis team to the 2B District Championship.

Girls Doubles

Goldendale’s Taylor Beam and Gwen Gilliam defeated Granger’s Jasslyn Ramos and Eliana Rios 6-2. 6-4 to take the District Championship and the #1 seed. The Granger duo will be the #2 seed. Goldendale’s Lizzy Hedges and Jesslyn Berry defeated Granger’s Hannah Valenzuela and Marian Alaniz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to take 3rd place and the alternate position.

District Team Championship

Goldendale won the District Team Championship with 9 points, followed by Highland with 8 points and Granger with 7 points. The tournament was held at Southridge High School on Wednesday, May 18 and finished up in Connell on Saturday, May 21.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles will be representing District 5 in the State Tournament held at Yakima Tennis Club on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. For more information go to wiaa.com