Bureau of Land Management announces Pacific Northwest fire restrictions to protect local communities

Portland, Ore. – Fire restrictions will go into effect on May 27 for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. The BLM encourages all visitors to be aware of active restrictions and closures as we continue to see high visitation rates across Oregon and Washington.

Fire restrictions help reduce the risk of human-caused fires. Starting May 27, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited.

“Fire restrictions help protect our first responders, local communities, and public lands from accidental wildfires,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director. “We are continuing to see drought conditions across Oregon and Washington. By following fire restrictions, the public can help us focus our fire resources on naturally caused fires.”

Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a prison term of up to one year. In addition, those found responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression.

May is also ‘Wildfire Awareness Month’. Visit Firewise USA to learn more about how to keep you and your family safe.

For more information on Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington seasonal fire restrictions and fire closures, please see www.blm.gov/orwafire. To learn more about fire careers with BLM Oregon-Washington, click here.