14 children killed in Texas elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children and a teacher. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman is dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos. He says Ramos he was a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.