Southern Baptists face push for public list of sex abusers

A blistering report on the Southern Baptist Convention’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations is raising the prospect that the denomination, for the first time, will create a publicly accessible database of pastors known to be abusers. The creation of a such a system was one of the key recommendations in a report released Sunday by Guidepost Solutions. That firm was contracted by the SBC’s Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for an investigation by outsiders. The proposed database is expected to be one of several recommendations that will be presented to thousands of delegates attending this year’s national meeting, scheduled for June 14-15 in Anaheim, California.