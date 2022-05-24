Rodríguez’s 1st long ball at home leads M’s past A’s 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized rookie Julio Rodríguez homered at home for the first time, a three-run shot to give Seattle an early lead, and the Mariners beat Oakland 7-6 for their 13th straight win over the Athletics. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suárez each added a two-run homer as the Mariners extended their domination of the A’s dating to last season. Seattle went 15-4 against Oakland last year and hasn’t lost to the A’s since July 22, 2021. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the victory. All the Seattle home runs came off Oakland starter Zach Logue, who took the loss.