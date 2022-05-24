Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast. And Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that “low-level” planning is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces or use of U.S. troops in the country. Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley said that any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision. Milley said the U.S. was “a ways away from anything like that.”