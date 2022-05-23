Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda went to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of European Union membership and became the first foreign leader to address Ukraine’s parliament since Russia invaded nearly three months ago. Duda thanked lawmakers for giving him the honor of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.” His visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Russia launched airstrikes and missile attacks in the region, seeking to expand the territory that Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.