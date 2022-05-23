KCSO arrest Sexual Assault Suspect

On June 1, 2021, Detective Robert Bianchi of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old female victim, north of Goldendale, Washington. During the course of his investigation, Detective Bianchi was able to identify the suspect in the case and establish probable cause for the arrest of the suspect. The suspect left the area prior to Detective Bianchi being able to detain or interview him in the case.

A probable cause report was turned over to the Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Child Molestation in the Second Degree and Intimidating a Witness, out of the Klickitat County Superior Court for the arrest of Brandon Osborn, 50 years old, of Goldendale, Washington.

Detective Bianchi tracked Mr. Osborn to a residence in Kennewick, Washington. Detective Bianchi worked with the Kennewick Police Department in an attempt to have Mr. Osborn arrested on the warrant, but Mr. Osborn fled the Kennewick residence before the Kennewick Police Department responded to arrest him.

Detective Bianchi reached out to the United States Marshals Service who specialize in tracking sexual and violent offenders. The Marshals Service tracked Mr. Osborn to a residence outside of Spokane, Washington, but Mr. Osborn fled that residence prior to the Marshals Service arriving at the residence.

Detective Bianchi suspected Mr. Osborn had returned to his residence north of Goldendale, and over time received information to support his suspicion. Detective Bianchi and Reserve Deputy Ken Clinton of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, spent numerous hours interviewing witnesses, conducting surveillance and coordinating with the Marshals Service in an attempt to confirm Mr. Osborn’s location. Additional information came into the Sheriff’s Office from numerous sources stating Mr. Osborn was armed and was telling people he was going to shoot it out with the Sheriff’s Office if they attempted to arrest him.

Pilots with the Sheriff’s Office Posse Airwing, conducted multiple flights over Mr. Osborn’s residence in an attempt to get better information on the property, as well as attempt to locate Mr. Osborn.

On May 18, 2022, Detective Bianchi applied for a search warrant from the Superior Court of Klickitat County, and the warrant was issued by a Judge, directing law enforcement to search Mr. Osborn’s Goldendale residence for Mr. Osborn.

On May 19, 2022, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Posse, the Washington State Patrol, and two fugitive task force teams from the United States Marshals Service executed the search warrant on Mr. Osborn’s residence. Mr. Osborn was found hiding inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Osborn was transported to the Klickitat County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants. Mr. Osborn’s bail was set by the court at $250,000.00. In addition, Mr. Osborn also had a second warrant for his arrest for Violation of a Protection Order out of the East District Court of Klickitat County with a $10,000.00 bail.

Sheriff Songer wants to commend Detective Bianchi and Reserve Deputy Clinton on the incredible job they did on investigating and following up on this case. Sheriff Songer would also like to recognize the great working relationship the Sheriff’s Office has with the Washington State Patrol, as well as the United States Marshals Service. Sheriff Songer would like to thank the Sheriff’s Office Posse Airwing, who’s members volunteer their time and airplanes to fly for the Sheriff’s Office at no cost to the taxpayers. Great job everyone.