‘A long journey’: Volunteers from Belarus fight for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken both the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin and that of his ally, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Volunteers heading from Belarus to fight in Ukraine believe that weakening Putin will create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to Belarus, a nation of nearly 10 million. One fighter says “we understand that it’s a long journey to free Belarus and the journey starts in Ukraine.”