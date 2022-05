A Rochester, Minnesota driver attempting to outrace police ended up catching herself — in some wet cement.

Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people, according to WCCO.

An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into the freshly poured concrete, where she got stuck.

The woman, who was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, faces multiple charges.