Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered at her funeral for her love of family and friends and “smile that could light up a room.” Mourners said their final goodbyes to Roberta Drury on Saturday at the Assumption Church in Syracuse, not far from where she grew up in Cicero. She was shot to death last Saturday on a trip to buy groceries at the supermarket targeted by the white gunman. Also Saturday, the city of Buffalo and Tops Friendly Markets observed moments of silence to mark one week since the racist shooting.