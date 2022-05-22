AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump pushed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election, met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to a person familiar with the interview. The interview with Giuliani took place virtually and much of the day on Friday. Giuliani is seen as a critical aide for the committee, which has interviewed nearly 1,000 witnesses, including family members of Trump and advisers in his inner circle. The panel plans a series of hearings in June. CNN first reported the interview.