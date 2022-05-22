2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Two people are dead and dozens more injured after a rare tornado hit a small northern Michigan community. Authorities say the two people in their 70s lived at a mobile home park in Gaylord that was among the first sites hit by the tornado, which was rated an EF3 by the National Weather Service on a scale of 0-5. More than 40 people were injured. Gaylord is roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit. The Otsego County fire chief says there’s “probably 95% destruction” at the park, with mobile homes “picked up and turned over.” Experts say extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes typically suck energy out of storms.