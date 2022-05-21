Rare tornado batters northern Michigan town, injuring some

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A rare tornado has torn through a small community in northern Michigan, causing an unknown number of injuries, flipping vehicles and tearing the roofs off buildings. State Police say the tornado that hit Gaylord, about 230 miles northwest of Detroit, caused some some injuries, though no other details were released. The tornado tore through the community of roughly 4,200 people Friday afternoon. Eddie Thrasher says he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store when the tornado seemed to appear above him. He says roofs were ripped off businesses. Authorities say multiple homes were damaged, and trees and power lines were downed and blocking roads.