Parole canceled for man who killed 3 in Washington state bar

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to a man who killed three people during a bar robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, shooting two men and strangling a woman. The state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board last month unanimously found Pauley rehabilitated. It said he completed years of counseling for drug and alcohol abuse and for post-traumatic stress disorder for a workplace injury he suffered before the killings. But Inslee said he did not believe Pauley’s rehabilitation was complete because he did not apologize to the victims’ families.