Something old, something new — the costumes of Downton Abbey

LONDON (AP) — Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue – all these elements went into the costuming of “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” While that phrase is usually applied to good luck tokens worn by brides on their big day – the new period drama not only opens with a wedding, but displays around 300 garments over the duration of the movie. Anna Robbins is the costume designer in charge of dressing both the upstairs and the downstairs residents of Downton.Having worked on the TV series and 2019 film, she has plenty of experience to draw on.