Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Ballots with blurry barcodes that can’t be read by vote-counting machines will delay election results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon’s primary. The fiasco affecting as many as 60,000 ballots in Oregon’s third-largest county, Clackamas, is a black eye for a pioneering vote-by-mail state that has a reputation as a national leader on issues of voter equity. Two hundred county employees are being trained to transfer votes from spoiled ballots to readable ones to speed up the painstakingly slow tally. State officials say Elections Clerk Sherry Hall declined help for days though she knew about the flawed ballots May 3.