Oregon primaries set up competitive governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s November gubernatorial election, which is usually a one-sided victory for the Democratic party, is setting up to be a competitive and contentious three-way race. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor on Tuesday. She will face the winner of the GOP gubernatorial primary as well as nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson on the ballot in November. As a nonaffiliated candidate, Johnson did not need to run in a primary race to make the fall ballot. The GOP gubernatorial nominee on the ballot in the fall is still being determined, with former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan holding onto a lead in the primary.