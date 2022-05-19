County that’s home to Portland elects first female sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Voters in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, have elected a female sheriff for the first time in history. Current Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, a 26-year veteran of the agency, handily won the top job and will replace Sheriff Mike Reese on Jan. 1. Reese could not run for reelection due to term limits. Morrisey O’Donnell received key endorsements from Reese, former Oregon governors Barbara Roberts and Ted Kulongoski and the mayors of three cities that contract with the county for law enforcement services.