Election 2022: Trump pick wins North Carolina Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was facing the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans on Tuesday night, as voters rallied around one of his hand-picked choices for a critical U.S. Senate seat and were considering another. In North Carolina, Trump picked up an easy victory with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd winning the Republican Senate primary. Trump elevated the little-known congressman using a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley, who cruised in her primary, in the November general election. But much of the attention Tuesday centers on Pennsylvania, where Trump’s preferred Senate candidate, Mehmet Oz, faces a tougher race.