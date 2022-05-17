Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian military official says more than 260 fighters have been evacuated from a steel plant in the city of Mariupol and taken to Russian-controlled areas. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday that 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk, in southeastern Ukraine. She said an additional 211 fighters were taken to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. Malyar said missions are underway to rescue the remaining fighters inside the plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the ruined southern port city of Mariupol.