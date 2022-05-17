Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey´s president is objecting to Sweden and Finland´s historic bid to join NATO. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he cannot allow them to become members of the alliance because of their perceived inaction against exiled Kurdish militants. Sweden and Finland decided to seek NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. But Erdogan doubled down on comments last week indicating that the two Nordic countries´ path to NATO would be anything but smooth. All 30 current NATO countries must agree to let in new members. Erdogan spoke just hours after Sweden joined Finland in announcing it would seek NATO membership and end more than 200 years of military nonalignment.