Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Detailed diary entries online appears to show that the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as early as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans. Materials posted on the chat platform Discord also talk about practicing shooting from a car and scout the grocery store in March. The FBI’s top agent in Buffalo, Stephen Belongia, indicated on a call with other officials Monday that investigators are looking at accused killer Payton Gendron’s Discord activity, citing threads about body armor and taunts to federal authorities. The 18-year-old Gendron has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys on Monday, when no one answered the door at his family’s home.