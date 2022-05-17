Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis takes medical leave

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Supreme Court Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis says she will be on family medical leave for the court’s spring term to concentrate on her health. Officials with the court didn’t release additional details, citing the justice’s desire for privacy. Montoya-Lewis is the court’s first Native American justice. She was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in December 2019, and sworn in the following month to fulfill the remaining year of the late Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, who was battling cancer. Fairhurst died in December at age 64. Montoya-Lewis won election to a six-year term in November 2020.