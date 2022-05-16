Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Fetterman recovering from stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat running for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery.” That’s according to a statement from the campaign on Sunday. The campaign says Fetterman wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. Fetterman says: “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage.” He says the health emergency won’t slow his campaign. But the stunning revelation, just two days before Pennsylvania’s primary election, creates a cloud of uncertainty over the Democratic front-runner’s candidacy.