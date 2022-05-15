Ukraine band makes plea for Mariupol at Eurovision

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band, Kalush Orchestra, made an impassioned plea to free people still trapped in a besieged steel mill in a Ukrainian port city on Saturday night after performing in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, where bookmakers tip them to win. The band’s frontman said: “I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Avostal, right now.” The plea gave served as a somber reminder that the hugely popular and at times flamboyant Eurovision song contest was being played out against the backdrop of a war on Europe’s eastern flank. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave signs that he was watching from Kyiv, and that a victory for Ukraine would be “important.”