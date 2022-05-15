Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of congressional primaries. One features a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involves a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency. Tuesday’s primaries for Oregon’s 5th and 6th congressional districts are playing out in a state that’s become a right-wing target after sometimes-violent protests in Portland following George Floyd’s murder, surging gun crime and an ongoing homelessness crisis in the city. The problems have given Republicans a megaphone and raised the stakes for Democrats as a crowded field of candidates vies to advance to November in a historically blue state.