Warriors advance, Celtics survive

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference finals. Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points in the Warriors’ 110-96 victory over Memphis. Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s. Meanwhile, the Celtics are heading back to Boston for a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum furnished 46 points for the Celtics in a scoring duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh), who finished with 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Brown scored 22 and Marcus Smart had 21 for Boston. Game 7 is tomorrow afternoon.