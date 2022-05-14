Cyclist fatally struck by Jeep in Sodo neighborhood

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a driver in a Jeep fatally struck a cyclist in the Sodo neighborhood. The driver was turning out of a parking lot near Fourth Avenue South and Holgate Street, preparing to turn north at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was looking south while stopped for vehicle traffic, when the cyclist approached on the sidewalk from the north. Seattle fire rendered aid to the cyclist, who later died. Seattle police are investigating the incident and said the driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.