Heat advance, Mavs extend

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat have advanced to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals and the Dallas Mavericks have forced a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. Jimmy Butler scored 14 of his 32 points while the Heat were dominating the second quarter of a 99-90 win at Philadelphia. Luka Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks in a 113-96 thrashing of Phoenix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman has been named the NBA basketball executive of the year. The 33-year-old Kleiman is the youngest to ever win the award and is the second executive with the Grizzlies to receive the honor. Kleiman put together the roster that had the NBA’s second-best record at 56-26, tying the franchise record for wins in a single season.