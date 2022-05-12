Police: Woman fatally shoots her 2 kids, self in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself. The Gresham Police Department said Wednesday that on Tuesday morning officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment. Police say after investigation and autopsies, it was determined that 31-year-old Ashley Palmer, of Gresham, and her two children, ages 8 and 6, died from gunshot wounds in a murder suicide. No further details about the incident were released. Police said people experiencing a crisis can call the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center at 503-988-4888.