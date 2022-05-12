Bucks rally past Celtics, Grizzlies hammer Warriors

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won an NBA thriller in comeback fashion, while the Memphis Grizzlies stayed alive with an old-fashioned blowout.

The Bucks have taken a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals by erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

Bobby Portis made a putback off a missed free throw with 15 seconds left, putting the Bucks ahead in a 110-107 victory over the Celtics in Boston. Jrue (jroo) Holiday knotted the score in the final minute and snuffed Marcus Smart’s attempt to tie it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) poured in 40 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who had dropped three of four before grabbing control of the series. Holiday chipped in 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points and Jaylen Brown had 26 for the Celtics.

The Bucks can wrap up the series at home on Friday.

The Grizzlies have forced a Game 6 in San Francisco by crushing the Warriors, 134-95. Memphis already had a 27-point halftime lead before outscoring Golden State, 42-17 in the third quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones each scored 21 points as the Grizzlies won with ease while playing without All-Star Ja (jah) Morant because of a knee injury.

Memphis scored 77 points in the first half, the most in franchise postseason history. The Grizzlies pushed their lead to 55 in the third quarter, threatening the three biggest postseason blowouts in NBA history. Their 52-point lead after three tied for the largest in a playoff game in the past 70 years.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 19 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 17.

Game 6 is Friday.