Top-seeded Suns, Heat take 3-2 leads after easy Game 5 wins

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals by topping the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85.

Victor Oladipo scored 13 for Miami, which got 12 from Bam Adebayo and 10 apiece from Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker. The top-seeded Heat now lead the East semifinal series 3-2, and improved to an NBA-best 6-0 at home in these playoffs. Joel Embiid scored 17 points for fourth-seeded Philadelphia, which got 14 from James Harden and 12 from Tobias Harris. The 76ers were down by 15 going into the fourth, then gave up 12 consecutive points to open the final quarter.

Game 6 is in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns used a huge third quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable win. Phoenix opened up the second half on an 11-4 run, highlighted by Booker’s two 3-pointers, for a 61-50 lead.

The top-seeded Suns bounced back after dropping the previous two games and can win the series in Game 6 on Thursday in Dallas.

NBA-NEWS

Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies say All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee.

The NBA’s most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State. But he sat out the Game 4 loss with what the team said at the time was a sore knee. The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will remain out for Game 5 with COVID-19. Associate head coach Mike Brown will coach in his place.

In other NBA news:

— San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt sent a message Tuesday to fans worried he may try to move the franchise: the team isn’t going anywhere. An announced desire to have the Spurs move a few games to Austin had raised some local worries that the owners may be considering moving the team. Holt’s message posted to social media insisted the Spurs would stay in San Antonio.

—Joe Cronin has been named the Portland Trail Blazers’ general manager after serving in the interim role since December. Cronin was promoted to interim GM after Neil Olshey was fired following an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

— Basketball big man Bob Lanier has died after a short illness. He was 73. Lanier was one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, muscling up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. The left-hander averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was the No. 1 draft pick in 1970 after leading St. Bonaventure to the Final Four. In 1992, he made the Hall of Fame, where a bronzed pair of his giant sneakers is displayed.