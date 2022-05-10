Cutting out the cutting the cord? Survey says Americans are slimming their streaming services

While they’re certainly still warm to streaming their content, a new survey suggests Americans are cooling on the idea of having multiple streaming services.

The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults that was commissioned by streaming provider Tubi shows the average person expects to stream nearly 300 movies or TV shows this year. That’s 437 hours, or 18 full days’ worth of content.

That said, 57% of respondents will cut out some of their subscription services, with the average person dropping three out of five of the ones they already have.

Price is the main reason people have made that decision, in these days of sky-high inflation. However, 49% say the limited number of titles available on a given service is why they’re dropping them. Thirty-four percent cite poor user interface, and nearly as many, 33% say bad customer service will have them ending their access.

Also according to the survey, streaming companies have a short time to make a good impression on a consumer: 44% say they test drive a service for a week before deciding whether or not to drop it.