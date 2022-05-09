Bucks, Warriors take 2-1 leads into Game 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks lead their best-of-7 series against the Celtics, two games to one, with Game 4 tonight in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) bounced back from a rare subpar performance by scoring 42 points in a 103-101 Milwaukee victory Saturday.

When the Memphis Grizzlies meet the Golden State Warriors tonight in San Francisco for Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals, the Grizzlies will likely be without guard Ja (jah) Morant. He injured his right knee during the Grizzlies’ 142-112 loss on Saturday. Golden State is up two games to one in the best-of-seven series.

NBA-MVP-JOKIC

Source says Jokic will be MVP

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Denver’s Nikola Jokic has won his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award, after a season in which he finished with numbers never before seen in league history.

The NBA was preparing to make the announcement official in the coming days, likely this week, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the voting results have not been announced. ESPN, citing sources, first reported that Jokic would be named the MVP.

The Nuggets’ 7-foot center was the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.