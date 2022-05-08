Warriors crush Grizzlies…Bucks barely hold off Celtics

UNDATED (AP) — It was a blowout win for the Golden State Warriors and a nail-biter for the Milwaukee Bucks as both teams took two-games-to-one leads in the NBA’s conference semifinals.

The Warriors rebounded from their Game 2 loss by blowing out the Grizzlies, 142-112. Golden State actually trailed by seven at halftime before torching Memphis for 78 points. The Warriors opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run.

Steph Curry dropped in 30 points in 35 minutes, while fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Poole chipped in 27 points off the bench.

Grizzlies guard Ja (jah) Morant delivered 17 of his 34 point by intermission, but he limped off with 6:19 to play, rubbing his tender right knee.

Golden State hosts Game 4 on Monday.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) made the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left before the Bucks hung on for a 103-101 win over the Celtics. Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Jrue Holiday provided 25 points.

Boston had numerous chances to force overtime. Milwaukee led 103-100 when Marcus Smart went to the line to shoot two with 4.6 seconds left. He hit the first, missed the second intentionally and grabbed his own rebound. Smart missed his putback attempt, Robert Williams missed a follow-up and Al Horford finally hit a putback, but replay showed Horford’s shot was released after the horn sounded.

After trailing by 13 with less than 10 minutes left, the Celtics pulled ahead 100-99 before falling. Jaylen Brown finished with 27 points and 12 boards for the Celts, and Horford delivered 22 points and 16 rebounds.