Canada Proposes Space Law to Punish Crimes Committed on Moon

With NASA’s Artemis program planning to put human back on the moon in 2025, Canadian officials want to amend the country’s criminal code to include moon-related crimes, according to CNET.

The country’s newly proposed code outlined in Bill C-19 reads, “A Canadian crew member who, during a space flight, commits an act or omission outside Canada that if committed in Canada would constitute an indictable offense is deemed to have committed that act or omission in Canada.”

Specifically, the rule would apply to crimes committed “on, or in relation to, a flight element of the Lunar Gateway; on any means of transportation to or from the lunar gateway; or on the surface of the moon.”

Simply put, lunar explorers from Canada must be on their best behavior.